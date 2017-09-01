Amenities
This brick home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and is located in Stone Creek Ranch! Property has laminate wood flooring throughout in living rooms and carpet in the bedrooms. Large fenced in back yard and within walking distance of two parks and walking trails.
Property is VACANT and available to view TODAY!
6309 Granite Creek Drive
Fort Worth TX 76179
BEAUTIFUL HOME FEATURING:
1410 +/- Sq Ft
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Attached Garage
Wood laminate flooring
Kitchen Features:
INCLUDES Range
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
Living Area
High Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Alarm System
Garage Door Opener
Master Walk-In Closet
Garden Tub
2 Inch Blinds
Dining Room
Laundry Area
Private Fenced in yard
*** We DO NOT ACCEPT Section 8 or Housing Vouchers
Prices & Specials Subject To Change
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.