6309 Granite Creek Drive

Location

6309 Granite Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This brick home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and is located in Stone Creek Ranch! Property has laminate wood flooring throughout in living rooms and carpet in the bedrooms. Large fenced in back yard and within walking distance of two parks and walking trails.

Property is VACANT and available to view TODAY!

2 WEEKS FREE RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE IN

6309 Granite Creek Drive
Fort Worth TX 76179

For a list of all available properties visit our website: www.FIrstAmericanRE.net

BEAUTIFUL HOME FEATURING:
1410 +/- Sq Ft
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Attached Garage
Wood laminate flooring
Kitchen Features:
INCLUDES Range
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
Living Area
High Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Alarm System
Garage Door Opener
Master Walk-In Closet
Garden Tub
2 Inch Blinds
Dining Room
Laundry Area
Private Fenced in yard

*** We DO NOT ACCEPT Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Prices & Specials Subject To Change

Please Call Today 866-990-9786

Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 Granite Creek Drive have any available units?
6309 Granite Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 Granite Creek Drive have?
Some of 6309 Granite Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 Granite Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Granite Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Granite Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6309 Granite Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6309 Granite Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6309 Granite Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6309 Granite Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6309 Granite Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Granite Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6309 Granite Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6309 Granite Creek Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6309 Granite Creek Drive has accessible units.
Does 6309 Granite Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 Granite Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

