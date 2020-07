Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute and cozy two bedroom duplex located just minutes from shopping, schools, entertainment and bus routes. Spacious family room with brick fireplace and built in shelves. Separate dining room. Nicely sized kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Walk in closets in both bedrooms. Fenced backyard. One car garage.