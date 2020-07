Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute and cozy duplex located across the street from a large park. Large family room with brick fireplace and built in bookshelves. Separate dining area. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Walk in closets in both bedrooms. Close to shopping, schools and entertainment. Neutral colors and ready for immediate move in.