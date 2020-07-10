6244 Adonia Drive

Amenities

Available for move in July 1st. Home comes with Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator. Tile floors in living, dining & all wet areas. Roomy master & split bedrooms. Great backyard with covered patio. Close to Lockheed, Alliance, Naval Air Station, Hospital District & Downtown.If your looking for a cozy clean home close to highways and major shopping, this is it. Time restrictions for showings. All visitors must follow COVID guidelines, ensure you are wearing mask, gloves and shoe covers. Property can be shown weekdays between 5:30-7pm, Saturday between 4-6pm & Sunday between 2-4pm ONLY, no exceptions. Pets must be under 30 lbs, non-aggressive breeds. Appointment Required. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.