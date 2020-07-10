All apartments in Fort Worth
6244 Adonia Drive

6244 Adonia Drive
Location

6244 Adonia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for move in July 1st. Home comes with Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator. Tile floors in living, dining & all wet areas. Roomy master & split bedrooms. Great backyard with covered patio. Close to Lockheed, Alliance, Naval Air Station, Hospital District & Downtown.If your looking for a cozy clean home close to highways and major shopping, this is it. Time restrictions for showings. All visitors must follow COVID guidelines, ensure you are wearing mask, gloves and shoe covers. Property can be shown weekdays between 5:30-7pm, Saturday between 4-6pm & Sunday between 2-4pm ONLY, no exceptions. Pets must be under 30 lbs, non-aggressive breeds. Appointment Required. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

