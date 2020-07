Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome CRESTWOOD Home!!! - This Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home Sits on a Large Treed Lot and Offers Hardwood Floors, Large Kitchen with Tons of Storage and Butlers Pantry. Formal Dining Area and Two Living Areas each with its own Fireplace. Both Bathrooms have been updated. Neutral Paint throughout. Large Backyard has a Covered Patio and Storage Shed.



(RLNE4856481)