Fort Worth, TX
6236 White Jade Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 6:42 AM

6236 White Jade Drive

6236 White Jade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6236 White Jade Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALMOST NEW!!!!! BEAUTIFUL HOME with added UPGRADES located in Fort Worth. This house is equipped with 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath features a 4th bedroom flex space. Open concept living with high Vaulted ceilings, wood laminate flooring, Camera security system, outside light timers, nightlight outlets, ceiling fans and many more added upgrades. Kitchen has Granite Island in center. Master Bedroom suite with large walk-in closet, separate tub and shower. Garage with hanging storage system. This home is Convenient to shopping, military base, and major highways. Refrigerator is included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6236 White Jade Drive have any available units?
6236 White Jade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6236 White Jade Drive have?
Some of 6236 White Jade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6236 White Jade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6236 White Jade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6236 White Jade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6236 White Jade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6236 White Jade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6236 White Jade Drive offers parking.
Does 6236 White Jade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6236 White Jade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6236 White Jade Drive have a pool?
No, 6236 White Jade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6236 White Jade Drive have accessible units?
No, 6236 White Jade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6236 White Jade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6236 White Jade Drive has units with dishwashers.

