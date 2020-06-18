6236 White Jade Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ALMOST NEW!!!!! BEAUTIFUL HOME with added UPGRADES located in Fort Worth. This house is equipped with 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath features a 4th bedroom flex space. Open concept living with high Vaulted ceilings, wood laminate flooring, Camera security system, outside light timers, nightlight outlets, ceiling fans and many more added upgrades. Kitchen has Granite Island in center. Master Bedroom suite with large walk-in closet, separate tub and shower. Garage with hanging storage system. This home is Convenient to shopping, military base, and major highways. Refrigerator is included in the lease.