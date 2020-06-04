6232 Wheaton Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Half-duplex in a quiet neighborhood and ready for move-in. Non-smoking building inside and out. Fresh paint and new carpet, updated ceiling fans. Living room with wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves and lots of natural lighting. The vaulted ceiling gives a spacious feel to the room. Kitchen includes all appliances including disposal along with full-size washer dryer hookups. Full bathroom located in the master bedroom with an extra closet. The second bedroom has two closets. The owner will pay the first $100.00 of the water bill each month. The carport offers covered parking for one vehicle and has a large storage area for bikes, mowers, etc. Covered patio and fenced in backyard. Don't miss this one.