Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:48 PM

6232 Wheaton Drive

6232 Wheaton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6232 Wheaton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Half-duplex in a quiet neighborhood and ready for move-in. Non-smoking building inside and out. Fresh paint and new carpet, updated ceiling fans. Living room with wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves and lots of natural lighting. The vaulted ceiling gives a spacious feel to the room. Kitchen includes all appliances including disposal along with full-size washer dryer hookups. Full bathroom located in the master bedroom with an extra closet. The second bedroom has two closets. The owner will pay the first $100.00 of the water bill each month. The carport offers covered parking for one vehicle and has a large storage area for bikes, mowers, etc. Covered patio and fenced in backyard. Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 Wheaton Drive have any available units?
6232 Wheaton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6232 Wheaton Drive have?
Some of 6232 Wheaton Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 Wheaton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6232 Wheaton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 Wheaton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6232 Wheaton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6232 Wheaton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6232 Wheaton Drive offers parking.
Does 6232 Wheaton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6232 Wheaton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 Wheaton Drive have a pool?
No, 6232 Wheaton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6232 Wheaton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6232 Wheaton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 Wheaton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6232 Wheaton Drive has units with dishwashers.

