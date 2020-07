Amenities

dishwasher extra storage microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Very spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home, on large lot, is ready for you and your family. Great backyard with tons of space to entertain and a shed for extra storage, a gorgeous formal dining with chandelier, ceramic tile and plush carpet throughout and comfortable bedrooms all located on the second floor. Gourmet kitchen with island is equipped with ample amounts of cabinet and counter space, black appliances and bar top looking into the cozy living room.