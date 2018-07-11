All apartments in Fort Worth
6212 Hereford Drive

Location

6212 Hereford Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful corner lot home built in 2013! Exceptional 3-2-2 in Cheyenne Ridge. Warm neutral tones, 2 inch blinds, updated fixtures. Split bedrooms for added privacy! Covered front porch and open patio in the back. Energy efficient. Open concept. Master suite includes a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks plus a huge walk in closet!

For more information please visit www.GOALproperties.com to apply and self view.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Hereford Drive have any available units?
6212 Hereford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 Hereford Drive have?
Some of 6212 Hereford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Hereford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Hereford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Hereford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6212 Hereford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6212 Hereford Drive offer parking?
No, 6212 Hereford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6212 Hereford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Hereford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Hereford Drive have a pool?
No, 6212 Hereford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Hereford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6212 Hereford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Hereford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 Hereford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

