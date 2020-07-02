619 East Arlington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this Home with 2 beds, 2.5 baths in Fort Worth! Beautiful open concept living/kitchen space that features laminate wood floors, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

