6140 Springleaf Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great opportunity to lease a freshly renovated 3-2 in charming, little neighborhood in convenient location. New paint, trendy click-style vinyl planks throughout common areas, new light fixtures, new fireplace insert. This home has been gone through from top to bottom and is very nice. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Kitchen also features bar top for additional seating. Utility room with washer-dryer connections and sink. Large sun room adds an additional living space. New carpet in bedrooms. Wraparound backyard with trees and tool shed for additional storage.



*Refrigerator may be rented with lease if desired