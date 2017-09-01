All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6140 Springleaf Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6140 Springleaf Circle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

6140 Springleaf Circle

6140 Springleaf Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6140 Springleaf Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Southwest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity to lease a freshly renovated 3-2 in charming, little neighborhood in convenient location. New paint, trendy click-style vinyl planks throughout common areas, new light fixtures, new fireplace insert. This home has been gone through from top to bottom and is very nice. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Kitchen also features bar top for additional seating. Utility room with washer-dryer connections and sink. Large sun room adds an additional living space. New carpet in bedrooms. Wraparound backyard with trees and tool shed for additional storage.

*Refrigerator may be rented with lease if desired

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6140 Springleaf Circle have any available units?
6140 Springleaf Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6140 Springleaf Circle have?
Some of 6140 Springleaf Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6140 Springleaf Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6140 Springleaf Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6140 Springleaf Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6140 Springleaf Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6140 Springleaf Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6140 Springleaf Circle offers parking.
Does 6140 Springleaf Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6140 Springleaf Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6140 Springleaf Circle have a pool?
No, 6140 Springleaf Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6140 Springleaf Circle have accessible units?
No, 6140 Springleaf Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6140 Springleaf Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6140 Springleaf Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University