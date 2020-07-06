6112 Miranda Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with updated appliances. Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood. Walk-in closets with a large master bedroom overlooking the backyard. Kitchen features stainless appliances, island, lots of counter and cabinet space and a skylight overlooking dining area and living room. Large living area has gas start fireplace. Backyard has extended patio and lots of room for entertaining. Easy access to nearby parks, schools and shopping. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.