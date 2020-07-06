6112 Miranda Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with updated appliances. Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood. Walk-in closets with a large master bedroom overlooking the backyard. Kitchen features stainless appliances, island, lots of counter and cabinet space and a skylight overlooking dining area and living room. Large living area has gas start fireplace. Backyard has extended patio and lots of room for entertaining. Easy access to nearby parks, schools and shopping. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.