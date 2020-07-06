All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6112 Miranda Drive

6112 Miranda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6112 Miranda Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with updated appliances. Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood. Walk-in closets with a large master bedroom overlooking the backyard. Kitchen features stainless appliances, island, lots of counter and cabinet space and a skylight overlooking dining area and living room. Large living area has gas start fireplace. Backyard has extended patio and lots of room for entertaining. Easy access to nearby parks, schools and shopping. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 Miranda Drive have any available units?
6112 Miranda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6112 Miranda Drive have?
Some of 6112 Miranda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 Miranda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6112 Miranda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 Miranda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6112 Miranda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6112 Miranda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6112 Miranda Drive offers parking.
Does 6112 Miranda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 Miranda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 Miranda Drive have a pool?
No, 6112 Miranda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6112 Miranda Drive have accessible units?
No, 6112 Miranda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 Miranda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6112 Miranda Drive has units with dishwashers.

