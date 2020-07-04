All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 604 Blevins St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
604 Blevins St
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:40 AM

604 Blevins St

604 Blevins St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

604 Blevins St, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Carter Riverside

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Remodeled Home FOR LEASE! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Lovely Remodeled, All new everything. New plumbing, electrical, floors, lighting, fixtures, exterior siding, insulation, windows. So low utility bills. Glass and tile walk in shower Granite and new custom cabinets in kitchen and bath SS appliances SUPER big fenced yard Award winning neighborhood association Three blocks to a large park with FW rec center, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, sand volleyball, tennis courts, baseball field, picnic tables, walking path, work out equipment and meeting rooms. Walk to Mamma Mia, Fuzzy Taco's, art galleries and boutique shopping. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Apply online at c21allianceproperties.com/vacancies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4862837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Blevins St have any available units?
604 Blevins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Blevins St have?
Some of 604 Blevins St's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Blevins St currently offering any rent specials?
604 Blevins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Blevins St pet-friendly?
No, 604 Blevins St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 604 Blevins St offer parking?
No, 604 Blevins St does not offer parking.
Does 604 Blevins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Blevins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Blevins St have a pool?
No, 604 Blevins St does not have a pool.
Does 604 Blevins St have accessible units?
No, 604 Blevins St does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Blevins St have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Blevins St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University