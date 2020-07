Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Charming 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, wood type flooring throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, and excellent curb appeal. Formal dining, living room with a large brick fireplace, and kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances including a fridge. Master bedroom downstairs, upstairs has

another living room or game room. Large backyard with mature trees with a covered porch. All information & Room sizes should be verified by tenant.