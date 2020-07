Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Contemporary country cottage on nearly half an acre in the River District! This unique and charming property is completely updated yet retains much of its character with original hardwood floors, textured ceiling tiles and wood walls. The outdoor oasis consists of a covered patio, four sheds and an extensive garden partition. Just two blocks from Trinity Trails and minutes away from restaurants, shopping and convenient highway access. Pets are welcome! Come and see this property today.