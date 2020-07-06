5932 Riverbend Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this amazing French Country style home in the heart of the Metroplex! Located in Riverbend Estates, a highly sought after park-like community. 24-7 gated community, fountains, waterfalls, and large deck. House is close to DFW Airport, downtown Fort Worth, the Dallas Cowboy's stadium, and the Texas Rangers Ballpark. Perfect home for entertaining. Key Features of Home: Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Parking: 2 car garage Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $2,800 Available: today Pets Policy: no pets Smoking Policy: No Smoking 1-year lease. Owner pays HOA. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

