Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:10 AM

5932 Riverbend Place

5932 Riverbend Place · No Longer Available
Location

5932 Riverbend Place, Fort Worth, TX 76112

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this amazing French Country style home in the heart of the Metroplex! Located in Riverbend Estates, a highly sought after park-like community. 24-7 gated community, fountains, waterfalls, and large deck. House is close to DFW Airport, downtown Fort Worth, the Dallas Cowboy's stadium, and the Texas Rangers Ballpark. Perfect home for entertaining. Key Features of Home: Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Parking: 2 car garage Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $2,800 Available: today Pets Policy: no pets Smoking Policy: No Smoking 1-year lease. Owner pays HOA. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 Riverbend Place have any available units?
5932 Riverbend Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5932 Riverbend Place have?
Some of 5932 Riverbend Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5932 Riverbend Place currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Riverbend Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Riverbend Place pet-friendly?
No, 5932 Riverbend Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5932 Riverbend Place offer parking?
Yes, 5932 Riverbend Place offers parking.
Does 5932 Riverbend Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 Riverbend Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Riverbend Place have a pool?
No, 5932 Riverbend Place does not have a pool.
Does 5932 Riverbend Place have accessible units?
No, 5932 Riverbend Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Riverbend Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5932 Riverbend Place has units with dishwashers.

