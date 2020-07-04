5924 Bridal Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Remington Point charmer with front porch and Craftsman style details. Once inside you will love the natural light pouring in the windows. Large kitchen and living room with pass through breakfast bar are great for entertaining. Tons of storage with walk-in pantry and extra shelving in separate utility room. Upgraded with Stainless steel appliances, Travertine floor in kitchen and master bath area. Home is move-in ready. Move in while it's hot outside and enjoy the TWO private community swimming pools!