Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5924 Bridal Trail
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:26 AM

5924 Bridal Trail

5924 Bridal Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5924 Bridal Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Remington Point charmer with front porch and Craftsman style details. Once inside you will love the natural light pouring in the windows. Large kitchen and living room with pass through breakfast bar are great for entertaining. Tons of storage with walk-in pantry and extra shelving in separate utility room. Upgraded with Stainless steel appliances, Travertine floor in kitchen and master bath area. Home is move-in ready. Move in while it's hot outside and enjoy the TWO private community swimming pools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 Bridal Trail have any available units?
5924 Bridal Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5924 Bridal Trail have?
Some of 5924 Bridal Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 Bridal Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Bridal Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Bridal Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5924 Bridal Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5924 Bridal Trail offer parking?
No, 5924 Bridal Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5924 Bridal Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 Bridal Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Bridal Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5924 Bridal Trail has a pool.
Does 5924 Bridal Trail have accessible units?
No, 5924 Bridal Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Bridal Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 Bridal Trail has units with dishwashers.

