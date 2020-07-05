All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5921 Starboardway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5921 Starboardway Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:31 AM

5921 Starboardway Drive

5921 Starboardway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5921 Starboardway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently up-dated and refurbished 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Marine Creek Meadows! Beautiful wood-look plank flooring throughout living and bedroom areas. New recessed lighting in kitchen. Home features 2 living rooms, a formal dining, and an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Black appliances and refrigerator included. Pretty fireplace with gas logs. Newly landscaped shady back yard. Near freeways, shopping, schools. Open living area to kitchen from family room. Formals separate. Applicants. to re-verify sq. foot and school assignments.*$20 fee per month added to monthly rental amount for HVAC filters delivered to tenant every 30 days. Owner has final approval of all pets and applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Starboardway Drive have any available units?
5921 Starboardway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5921 Starboardway Drive have?
Some of 5921 Starboardway Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 Starboardway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Starboardway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Starboardway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5921 Starboardway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5921 Starboardway Drive offer parking?
No, 5921 Starboardway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5921 Starboardway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 Starboardway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Starboardway Drive have a pool?
No, 5921 Starboardway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5921 Starboardway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5921 Starboardway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Starboardway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5921 Starboardway Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University