5921 Starboardway Drive

Recently up-dated and refurbished 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Marine Creek Meadows! Beautiful wood-look plank flooring throughout living and bedroom areas. New recessed lighting in kitchen. Home features 2 living rooms, a formal dining, and an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Black appliances and refrigerator included. Pretty fireplace with gas logs. Newly landscaped shady back yard. Near freeways, shopping, schools. Open living area to kitchen from family room. Formals separate. Applicants. to re-verify sq. foot and school assignments.*$20 fee per month added to monthly rental amount for HVAC filters delivered to tenant every 30 days. Owner has final approval of all pets and applicants.