5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled home in Marine Creek This single story beauty has been all fixed up for you to move in. New inside paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen has new granite counters and all new stainless steel appliances including new frig and microwave. New toilets. The living area has a fireplace and yard is fenced. It has a covered patio along the back side of the house. Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental in own name and no bad rental in last 5 years. NO PETS. All electric.