5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace

5913 Heatherglen Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5913 Heatherglen Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled home in Marine Creek This single story beauty has been all fixed up for you to move in. New inside paint, new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen has new granite counters and all new stainless steel appliances including new frig and microwave. New toilets. The living area has a fireplace and yard is fenced. It has a covered patio along the back side of the house. Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental in own name and no bad rental in last 5 years. NO PETS. All electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace have any available units?
5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace have?
Some of 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace offers parking.
Does 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace have a pool?
No, 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 HEATHERGLEN Terrace has units with dishwashers.

