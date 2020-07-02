5912 Ridge Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool

Beautiful, spacious home located in sought after Valley Brook subdivision of Keller ISD with community pool, playground and basketball court. The home offers 3 bedrooms with an additional room that could be used as a Study or 4th bedroom. Kitchen with nook area and walk-in pantry. Brand NEW carpet, owner pays HOA. Roof with radiant barriers to save on your electric bill. Pets are on case-by-case basis. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. A MUST SEE!