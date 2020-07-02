All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5912 Ridge Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5912 Ridge Lake Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:14 PM

5912 Ridge Lake Drive

5912 Ridge Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5912 Ridge Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
Beautiful, spacious home located in sought after Valley Brook subdivision of Keller ISD with community pool, playground and basketball court. The home offers 3 bedrooms with an additional room that could be used as a Study or 4th bedroom. Kitchen with nook area and walk-in pantry. Brand NEW carpet, owner pays HOA. Roof with radiant barriers to save on your electric bill. Pets are on case-by-case basis. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Ridge Lake Drive have any available units?
5912 Ridge Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Ridge Lake Drive have?
Some of 5912 Ridge Lake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Ridge Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Ridge Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Ridge Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5912 Ridge Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5912 Ridge Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 5912 Ridge Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5912 Ridge Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Ridge Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Ridge Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5912 Ridge Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 5912 Ridge Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 5912 Ridge Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Ridge Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 Ridge Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University