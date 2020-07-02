5912 Ridge Lake Drive

Amenities
Beautiful, spacious home located in sought after Valley Brook subdivision of Keller ISD with community pool, playground and basketball court. The home offers 3 bedrooms with an additional room that could be used as a Study or 4th bedroom. Kitchen with nook area and walk-in pantry. Brand NEW carpet, owner pays HOA. Roof with radiant barriers to save on your electric bill. Pets are on case-by-case basis. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. A MUST SEE!