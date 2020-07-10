All apartments in Fort Worth
5901 Norma Dr

5901 Norma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Norma Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Cottage in West Fort Worth - This really cute home on a double lot in the heart of West Fort Worth. Close to base, shopping, schools and Ridgmar Mall area. 3 beds or 2 living areas, huge fenced backyard on a double lot, detached 2 car garage with extra storage, 2 car carport and a contemporary exterior design. Beautifully updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Large bathroom with new sink, toilet, tub and tiled surround. This home even has a basement which can be used for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Norma Dr have any available units?
5901 Norma Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Norma Dr have?
Some of 5901 Norma Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Norma Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Norma Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Norma Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 Norma Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5901 Norma Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Norma Dr offers parking.
Does 5901 Norma Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Norma Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Norma Dr have a pool?
No, 5901 Norma Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Norma Dr have accessible units?
No, 5901 Norma Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Norma Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 Norma Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

