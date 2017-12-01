All apartments in Fort Worth
5900 Valley Haven Way

Location

5900 Valley Haven Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in the desirable neighborhood of Valley Brook in the Keller ISD. Open floor plan with brand new beautiful dark wood laminate flooring throughout with tile flooring in wet areas. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and ample counter space. The living room has a cast stone fireplace that overlooks the backyard. Relax and enjoy the beautiful backyard while watching TV and enjoying the outdoor kitchen. This neighborhood enjoys a short walking distance to the community pool, splash pad, basketball court, and park as well as being only five minutes away from major grocery stores, and Alliance Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Valley Haven Way have any available units?
5900 Valley Haven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 Valley Haven Way have?
Some of 5900 Valley Haven Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Valley Haven Way currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Valley Haven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Valley Haven Way pet-friendly?
No, 5900 Valley Haven Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5900 Valley Haven Way offer parking?
No, 5900 Valley Haven Way does not offer parking.
Does 5900 Valley Haven Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 Valley Haven Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Valley Haven Way have a pool?
Yes, 5900 Valley Haven Way has a pool.
Does 5900 Valley Haven Way have accessible units?
No, 5900 Valley Haven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Valley Haven Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 Valley Haven Way has units with dishwashers.

