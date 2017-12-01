5900 Valley Haven Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool

A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in the desirable neighborhood of Valley Brook in the Keller ISD. Open floor plan with brand new beautiful dark wood laminate flooring throughout with tile flooring in wet areas. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and ample counter space. The living room has a cast stone fireplace that overlooks the backyard. Relax and enjoy the beautiful backyard while watching TV and enjoying the outdoor kitchen. This neighborhood enjoys a short walking distance to the community pool, splash pad, basketball court, and park as well as being only five minutes away from major grocery stores, and Alliance Town Center.