5844 Red Drum Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF APPLYING BEFORE NOVEMBER 30TH! Home backs up to a greenbelt with N facing patio. Marine Creek community amenities include pool, lake, walking trails and private dock. The floor plan provides three separate living areas. The split bedroom plan provides a living area between the second and third bedrooms. The fireplace in the main living room provides a cozy atmosphere for gatherings alongside the open concept of kitchen and casual eat-in area. Pets limited to 2 small dogs or cats with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE