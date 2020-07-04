The $1906 rent includes valet trash service. Place your trash in the hallway and have it picked up each night. It includes pest control and Fetch Package service where your packages are scheduled by you and delivered to your door. There is a balcony that faces the Trinity River and provides a beautiful view. The apartment has a washer and dryer as well. If you have a pet there is a charge of $15 a month per pet and a $250 pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5841 Recreation Drive have any available units?
5841 Recreation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5841 Recreation Drive have?
Some of 5841 Recreation Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5841 Recreation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5841 Recreation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 Recreation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5841 Recreation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5841 Recreation Drive offer parking?
No, 5841 Recreation Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5841 Recreation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5841 Recreation Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 Recreation Drive have a pool?
No, 5841 Recreation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5841 Recreation Drive have accessible units?
No, 5841 Recreation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 Recreation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5841 Recreation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)