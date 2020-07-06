All apartments in Fort Worth
5829 Tuleys Creek Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:00 AM

5829 Tuleys Creek Drive

5829 Tuleys Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5829 Tuleys Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fairway Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
GOOD LOCATION. GOLF COURT and WATERFRONT It a beautiful house has stone elevation, a great landscape and has a front covered porch. The house has a high ceiling. on entry It has a office room with Ceiling Wood Beams, hard wood Flooring and French Door. Kitchen has many cabinets, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and granite backslash and Island. Kitchen ceiling has recessed lighting for more lighting. Family room has a fireplace mantel. Master bedroom downstairs has high ceilings. Master bath has a garden tub, Dual sinks, and separate closets. Game room in Upstairs. Backyard has an iron Fence, a huge patio covered and wood arbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive have any available units?
5829 Tuleys Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive have?
Some of 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Tuleys Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 Tuleys Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

