5829 Tuleys Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

GOOD LOCATION. GOLF COURT and WATERFRONT It a beautiful house has stone elevation, a great landscape and has a front covered porch. The house has a high ceiling. on entry It has a office room with Ceiling Wood Beams, hard wood Flooring and French Door. Kitchen has many cabinets, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and granite backslash and Island. Kitchen ceiling has recessed lighting for more lighting. Family room has a fireplace mantel. Master bedroom downstairs has high ceilings. Master bath has a garden tub, Dual sinks, and separate closets. Game room in Upstairs. Backyard has an iron Fence, a huge patio covered and wood arbors.