Last updated August 8 2019 at 10:00 PM

5829 Malvey Ave

5829 Malvey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5829 Malvey Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea North

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Fort worth. Recently remodeled Bathroom with new vanity and tile. Home has hardwood flooring and updated light fixture throughout. Central location to downtown Ft Worth with easy access to I30. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Malvey Ave have any available units?
5829 Malvey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5829 Malvey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Malvey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Malvey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5829 Malvey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5829 Malvey Ave offer parking?
No, 5829 Malvey Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5829 Malvey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5829 Malvey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Malvey Ave have a pool?
No, 5829 Malvey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Malvey Ave have accessible units?
No, 5829 Malvey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Malvey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 Malvey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5829 Malvey Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5829 Malvey Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

