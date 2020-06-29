5829 Malvey Ave

Amenities

Recently updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Fort worth. Recently remodeled Bathroom with new vanity and tile. Home has hardwood flooring and updated light fixture throughout. Central location to downtown Ft Worth with easy access to I30. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.