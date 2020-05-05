All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5825 Dennis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5825 Dennis Avenue
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

5825 Dennis Avenue

5825 Dennis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5825 Dennis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
COMPLETELY RENOVATED! This 3 bed-2 bath with a bonus room is move-in ready and features hand-scraped hardwood floors, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, new appliances, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, ceiling fans and canned lighting throughout. The master bathroom features tile flooring, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The bonus room would be perfect to utilize as a study, office or playroom. New roof, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and air ducts. Large back yard with storage shed. Located in the Westworth Village area, close to Trinity Trails and minutes from downtown Fort Worth and the Cultural and River Districts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 Dennis Avenue have any available units?
5825 Dennis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5825 Dennis Avenue have?
Some of 5825 Dennis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 Dennis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Dennis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Dennis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5825 Dennis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5825 Dennis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5825 Dennis Avenue offers parking.
Does 5825 Dennis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 Dennis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Dennis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5825 Dennis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5825 Dennis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5825 Dennis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Dennis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5825 Dennis Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University