5821 Water Ridge Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

All new paint inside and out. Move in ready. Located in cul-de-sac. Granite counter tops, high ceilings, in addition to three bedrooms there is a large study w French doors, refrigerator for tenant use. Back covered patio. Behind community pool is a private picnic area overlooks marine creek lake. Boat docks to fish with the little ones, walking trails & playground. Tenant to verify all information. 45 application fee each applicant over the age of 18. Credit report, criminal background, eviction history& rental history will be checked.