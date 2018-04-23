All apartments in Fort Worth
5821 Water Ridge Court
Last updated January 13 2020 at 1:53 AM

5821 Water Ridge Court

5821 Water Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

5821 Water Ridge Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
All new paint inside and out. Move in ready. Located in cul-de-sac. Granite counter tops, high ceilings, in addition to three bedrooms there is a large study w French doors, refrigerator for tenant use. Back covered patio. Behind community pool is a private picnic area overlooks marine creek lake. Boat docks to fish with the little ones, walking trails & playground. Tenant to verify all information. 45 application fee each applicant over the age of 18. Credit report, criminal background, eviction history& rental history will be checked.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 Water Ridge Court have any available units?
5821 Water Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5821 Water Ridge Court have?
Some of 5821 Water Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5821 Water Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5821 Water Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 Water Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 5821 Water Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5821 Water Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 5821 Water Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 5821 Water Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5821 Water Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 Water Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 5821 Water Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 5821 Water Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5821 Water Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 Water Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5821 Water Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

