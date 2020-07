Amenities

Come see this beautiful home in the heart of Fort Worth. Great for commute, shopping, and entertainment! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has everything you need, large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile floors, living room with cozy fireplace. Master bedroom featuring large windows for natural lighting master bath and walk in closet. This home is a great fit for you and your family.