Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with optional 4th bedroom or study. Spacious layout with low maintenance vinyl wood floors throughout living area, roomy eat in kitchen with appliances including refrigerator and built in microwave. Master bedroom upstairs with walk in closet and private master bath. Laundry on 2nd floor with washer and dryer included. Playground and pool access just outside your back door. Ready for immediate move in! New carpet on 2nd floor.