5809 Melanie Drive

Great 3 bedroom 2 baths in the wonderful Alexandra Meadows subdivision. Split bedrooms and open floor plan. Creek across the street with no houses for a great view. Lots of cabinet space & breakfest bar. 18' tiles, tile backsplash, rich dark stained notty pine cabinets, crown molding & garden tub. Community pool, playground, park, biking trail & more. Easy access to major freeways, 10 minutes to downtown Ft. Worth, 10 minutes to Alliance! Application Fee $75.00 per person over 18 or $100.00 per couple.