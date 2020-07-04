All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:19 AM

5809 Melanie Drive

5809 Melanie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5809 Melanie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2 baths in the wonderful Alexandra Meadows subdivision. Split bedrooms and open floor plan. Creek across the street with no houses for a great view. Lots of cabinet space & breakfest bar. 18' tiles, tile backsplash, rich dark stained notty pine cabinets, crown molding & garden tub. Community pool, playground, park, biking trail & more. Easy access to major freeways, 10 minutes to downtown Ft. Worth, 10 minutes to Alliance! Application Fee $75.00 per person over 18 or $100.00 per couple.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Melanie Drive have any available units?
5809 Melanie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 Melanie Drive have?
Some of 5809 Melanie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Melanie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Melanie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Melanie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5809 Melanie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5809 Melanie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Melanie Drive offers parking.
Does 5809 Melanie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Melanie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Melanie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5809 Melanie Drive has a pool.
Does 5809 Melanie Drive have accessible units?
No, 5809 Melanie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Melanie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 Melanie Drive has units with dishwashers.

