Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home on large lot with fenced backyard. This home offers updated paint colors and flooring, as well as a functional floorplan with 2 living and dining areas. 2nd living opens to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Wood-look ceramic tile throughout kitchen and family areas. Quiet, well kept block!

3D tour available; text agent for link.