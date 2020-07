Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready 4 bedroom home in a family friendly neighborhood. Freshly updated house features granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, new on-tread paint colors, newly installed carpet in bedrooms, and large living room with fireplace overlooking the backyard. Walking distance to Meadowbrook Golf Course and Eastern Hills High School. Easy access to both I-30 and 820 and just a short 10 min drive to downtown Fort Worth.