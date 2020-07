Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful brick home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, has an additional 4th room that could be used as study, office or bedroom. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. NEW CARPETS in all the bedrooms. Keller ISD schools. Close to US-377 nearby shopping centers and restaurants. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Non-refundable pet fee is $350 each for small pets. Tenant and agents need to verify all data in the listing & schools information.