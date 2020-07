Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 in Fort Worth. Interior features fresh carpet and paint throughout. Large living room with brick fireplace. Open kitchen with Granite countertops and eat in, with breakfast bar, fridge included and full-size laundry room. Large master with walk in closet, big tub-shower combo. Spacious spare bedrooms. Fenced back yard with open patio, and decorative stone pond. 2 car garage with remotes. Close to schools, highways and shopping!