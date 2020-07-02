Amenities

5700 Wedgmont Cir N. Available 12/16/19 Adorable Mid-Century Home with Enormous Backyard - Adorable Mid-Century Home with Enormous Backyard. Spacious open family room with a huge brick wood burning fire place, built-in bookcase, crown molding, new laminate wood flooring, and attached dining room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, unique tile back splash, electric cook top, built-in oven, breakfast bar, built-in wine rack with wine glass storage, and loads of cabinet space. Separate utility room with washer and dryer included. Each bathroom is complete with granite counter tops, ceramic tile and windows. Master bedroom has two large windows providing natural light and a walk-in closet. The covered patio overlooks the enormous grassy backyard. Case by Case basis approval on the animals.



(RLNE2529854)