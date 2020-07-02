All apartments in Fort Worth
5700 Wedgmont Cir N.

5700 North Wedgmont Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5700 North Wedgmont Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5700 Wedgmont Cir N. Available 12/16/19 Adorable Mid-Century Home with Enormous Backyard - Adorable Mid-Century Home with Enormous Backyard. Spacious open family room with a huge brick wood burning fire place, built-in bookcase, crown molding, new laminate wood flooring, and attached dining room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, unique tile back splash, electric cook top, built-in oven, breakfast bar, built-in wine rack with wine glass storage, and loads of cabinet space. Separate utility room with washer and dryer included. Each bathroom is complete with granite counter tops, ceramic tile and windows. Master bedroom has two large windows providing natural light and a walk-in closet. The covered patio overlooks the enormous grassy backyard. Case by Case basis approval on the animals.

(RLNE2529854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. have any available units?
5700 Wedgmont Cir N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. have?
Some of 5700 Wedgmont Cir N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Wedgmont Cir N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. is pet friendly.
Does 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. offer parking?
No, 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. does not offer parking.
Does 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. have a pool?
No, 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. have accessible units?
No, 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 Wedgmont Cir N. does not have units with dishwashers.

