5700 Dennis Avenue

Amenities

This property is a Westworth Village gem, as it sits on an over-sized, corner lot just two blocks from Burton Hill Elementary School. The kitchen and bathroom have just been freshly renovated as well as new vinyl wood flooring in the kitchen, bathroom, living and dining areas. All three bedrooms have original hard wood flooring and are accompanied with decent sized closets! There is ample room for parking, as the driveway extends to an attached carport and storage shed. The perimeter of the back yard is heavily treed, creating nice shade and privacy. Come check this one out!