Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:00 PM

5700 Dennis Avenue

5700 Dennis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Dennis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This property is a Westworth Village gem, as it sits on an over-sized, corner lot just two blocks from Burton Hill Elementary School. The kitchen and bathroom have just been freshly renovated as well as new vinyl wood flooring in the kitchen, bathroom, living and dining areas. All three bedrooms have original hard wood flooring and are accompanied with decent sized closets! There is ample room for parking, as the driveway extends to an attached carport and storage shed. The perimeter of the back yard is heavily treed, creating nice shade and privacy. Come check this one out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Dennis Avenue have any available units?
5700 Dennis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 Dennis Avenue have?
Some of 5700 Dennis Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Dennis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Dennis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Dennis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Dennis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5700 Dennis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5700 Dennis Avenue offers parking.
Does 5700 Dennis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Dennis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Dennis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5700 Dennis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Dennis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5700 Dennis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Dennis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 Dennis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

