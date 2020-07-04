All apartments in Fort Worth
5700 Barrier Reef Drive

5700 Barrier Reef Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Barrier Reef Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
community garden
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
parking
playground
pool
garage
Awesome Cute 1-Story Home for lease! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Has a Study With a Great Open Floor Plan*Some Features Include Ceramic Tile in Entry, Kitchen, Breakfast, Bathrooms, & Utility Room*Custom Paint Color Throughout*Custom Lighting*Gas Log Fireplace*and Vaulted Ceilings*Located on a Cul-de-sac With an Easy Walk to the Elementary School and Playground! You Will Love the Community Pool, Club House, Private Access to Marine Creek Lake, Boat Dock, Trails, and Community Garden! Located Close to Shopping, Dining, and Major Employers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Barrier Reef Drive have any available units?
5700 Barrier Reef Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 Barrier Reef Drive have?
Some of 5700 Barrier Reef Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Barrier Reef Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Barrier Reef Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Barrier Reef Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Barrier Reef Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5700 Barrier Reef Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5700 Barrier Reef Drive offers parking.
Does 5700 Barrier Reef Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Barrier Reef Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Barrier Reef Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5700 Barrier Reef Drive has a pool.
Does 5700 Barrier Reef Drive have accessible units?
No, 5700 Barrier Reef Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Barrier Reef Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 Barrier Reef Drive has units with dishwashers.

