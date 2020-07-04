5700 Barrier Reef Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground community garden clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse community garden parking playground pool garage

Awesome Cute 1-Story Home for lease! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Has a Study With a Great Open Floor Plan*Some Features Include Ceramic Tile in Entry, Kitchen, Breakfast, Bathrooms, & Utility Room*Custom Paint Color Throughout*Custom Lighting*Gas Log Fireplace*and Vaulted Ceilings*Located on a Cul-de-sac With an Easy Walk to the Elementary School and Playground! You Will Love the Community Pool, Club House, Private Access to Marine Creek Lake, Boat Dock, Trails, and Community Garden! Located Close to Shopping, Dining, and Major Employers!