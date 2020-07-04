All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:21 AM

5660 Comanche Peak Drive

5660 Comanche Peak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5660 Comanche Peak Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Terrace Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 3 Bed 2 Bath Hidden Gem! Enjoy a wide porch for enjoying the cool summer breeze and beautiful landscaping. This home features a grand foyer with art niches, dark scraped wood floors, bright windows for natural light and decorative fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with dark wood cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, Center Island and walk in pantry. Split master. Master w dual sinks, glass shower and garden tub. Spacious guest bedrooms. Covered patio with stone walkway to covered sitting area. Large backyard with wooden privacy fence great for entertaining. Eagle Mt – Saginaw ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5660 Comanche Peak Drive have any available units?
5660 Comanche Peak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5660 Comanche Peak Drive have?
Some of 5660 Comanche Peak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5660 Comanche Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5660 Comanche Peak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5660 Comanche Peak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5660 Comanche Peak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5660 Comanche Peak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5660 Comanche Peak Drive offers parking.
Does 5660 Comanche Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5660 Comanche Peak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5660 Comanche Peak Drive have a pool?
No, 5660 Comanche Peak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5660 Comanche Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 5660 Comanche Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5660 Comanche Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5660 Comanche Peak Drive has units with dishwashers.

