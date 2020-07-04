5660 Comanche Peak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

3 Bed 2 Bath. Unit Amenities: bathtub, dishwasher, fireplace, granite counters, hardwood floors, microwave, patio / balcony. Property Amenities: parking, garage.

Immaculate 3 Bed 2 Bath Hidden Gem! Enjoy a wide porch for enjoying the cool summer breeze and beautiful landscaping. This home features a grand foyer with art niches, dark scraped wood floors, bright windows for natural light and decorative fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with dark wood cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, Center Island and walk in pantry. Split master. Master w dual sinks, glass shower and garden tub. Spacious guest bedrooms. Covered patio with stone walkway to covered sitting area. Large backyard with wooden privacy fence great for entertaining. Eagle Mt – Saginaw ISD.