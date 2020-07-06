All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5636 Pershing Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Presenting a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath attached property. Features include a large kitchen and living room, private backyard, a detached garage with hookups, and all this in a desirable neighborhood. Did we mention retro vibe! Wood shutter window shades, continuous hardwood floors, and oversized windows for excellent natural light are a few welcome vintage highlights. Home has updated AC, tile flooring, a flat top range, and despite the downside of it being an attached home, it only shares a small section of living room wall. Easy access to local shopping and favorites such as Trinity Park and Crockett Row. Pets welcome. Price just dropped, won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5636 Pershing Avenue have any available units?
5636 Pershing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5636 Pershing Avenue have?
Some of 5636 Pershing Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5636 Pershing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5636 Pershing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5636 Pershing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5636 Pershing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5636 Pershing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5636 Pershing Avenue offers parking.
Does 5636 Pershing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5636 Pershing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5636 Pershing Avenue have a pool?
No, 5636 Pershing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5636 Pershing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5636 Pershing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5636 Pershing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5636 Pershing Avenue has units with dishwashers.

