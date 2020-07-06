5636 Pershing Avenue

Amenities
Presenting a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath attached property. Features include a large kitchen and living room, private backyard, a detached garage with hookups, and all this in a desirable neighborhood. Did we mention retro vibe! Wood shutter window shades, continuous hardwood floors, and oversized windows for excellent natural light are a few welcome vintage highlights. Home has updated AC, tile flooring, a flat top range, and despite the downside of it being an attached home, it only shares a small section of living room wall. Easy access to local shopping and favorites such as Trinity Park and Crockett Row. Pets welcome. Price just dropped, won’t last long!