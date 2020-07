Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Clean and ready to move in 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 living priced to Lease. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, overlooks living room with large brick fireplace and french doors to back patio, also attached to dining with french doors to second living area. Master bath has a beautiful oversize tile walk in shower. Second bath has tiled countertops. New Carpet & Paint!