Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely and cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a well established community. House features split bedroom arrangement and open floor plan. Inside is completely repainted. Large living area with fireplace. Ceiling fans, fenced yard,Keller ISD, Convenient to schools and shopping.

Credit score at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent. Need TAR application form, 2 most recent pay stubs and copy of driver's license. App fee is $50 per adult.