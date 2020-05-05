5612 Seafield Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pets Allowed! Walk to school! This home is clean and improved for you! This home features an open floor plan that boasts awesome laminate flooring and elegant kitchen backsplash! Updated stainless appliances also compliment the kitchen. Master bedroom is large with a nice sized walk in closet! The back yard is private with plenty of space for the kids or dogs! Great storage in the home with access from Garage to attic. The 2 car garage has automatic opener too! New paint inside and out! Carpet and wood flooring new!