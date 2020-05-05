All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 26 2020

5612 Seafield Lane

5612 Seafield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5612 Seafield Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pets Allowed! Walk to school! This home is clean and improved for you! This home features an open floor plan that boasts awesome laminate flooring and elegant kitchen backsplash! Updated stainless appliances also compliment the kitchen. Master bedroom is large with a nice sized walk in closet! The back yard is private with plenty of space for the kids or dogs! Great storage in the home with access from Garage to attic. The 2 car garage has automatic opener too! New paint inside and out! Carpet and wood flooring new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 Seafield Lane have any available units?
5612 Seafield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5612 Seafield Lane have?
Some of 5612 Seafield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 Seafield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Seafield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Seafield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5612 Seafield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5612 Seafield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5612 Seafield Lane offers parking.
Does 5612 Seafield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 Seafield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Seafield Lane have a pool?
No, 5612 Seafield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5612 Seafield Lane have accessible units?
No, 5612 Seafield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Seafield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5612 Seafield Lane has units with dishwashers.

