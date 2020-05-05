5612 Seafield Lane

Pets Allowed! Walk to school! This home is clean and improved for you! This home features an open floor plan that boasts awesome laminate flooring and elegant kitchen backsplash! Updated stainless appliances also compliment the kitchen. Master bedroom is large with a nice sized walk in closet! The back yard is private with plenty of space for the kids or dogs! Great storage in the home with access from Garage to attic. The 2 car garage has automatic opener too! New paint inside and out! Carpet and wood flooring new!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
