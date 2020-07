Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Redecorated 3 bedroom with carpet and ceramic tile throughout. Eat in country kitchen overlooks large fenced in yard & deck, perfect for family & friends to BBQ. Plenty of established trees for shade. Easy access to I-35 & I-20 Lots of shopping, close to schools & Hulen Mall. PET RESTRICTIONS, outside only, ask if you have questions.