556 Bromeliad Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking pool fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool

GREAT SINGLE STORY HOME IN THE AWARD-WINNING NORTHWEST ISD! Home features 3 BR, 2 BA, and formal dining + Enjoy the tastefully designed kitchen boasting granite ctops, plenty of cabinet space, and large breakfast area+ Secondary BR are split from the master suite for additional privacy +Retreat to the master suite which boasts double vanities, garden tub, separate shower and large WIC for extra storage. +Large backyard with covered pergola +Located in prestigious Sendera Ranch Community with access to walking trails, parks, and pools for all your outdoor needs +VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE