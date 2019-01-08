5554 Lobos Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Park Glen Home For Lease. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with fantastic curb appeal. RARE FIND IN PARK GLEN! Gorgeous 2 Story on an oversized Cul-de-sac lot! This updated home has granite counter tops in the kitchen, shiplap walls in the Master Bedroom and downstairs bathroom, new paint throughout, and brand new beautiful retaining wall in backyard. This home is located near shops, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, walking trails, and great schools. Application instructions can be located at www.srg.global under the Property Management tab, or, in the supplementals included here.