Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:56 PM

5554 Lobos Court

5554 Lobos Court · No Longer Available
Location

5554 Lobos Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Park Glen Home For Lease. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with fantastic curb appeal. RARE FIND IN PARK GLEN! Gorgeous 2 Story on an oversized Cul-de-sac lot! This updated home has granite counter tops in the kitchen, shiplap walls in the Master Bedroom and downstairs bathroom, new paint throughout, and brand new beautiful retaining wall in backyard. This home is located near shops, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, walking trails, and great schools. Application instructions can be located at www.srg.global under the Property Management tab, or, in the supplementals included here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5554 Lobos Court have any available units?
5554 Lobos Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5554 Lobos Court have?
Some of 5554 Lobos Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5554 Lobos Court currently offering any rent specials?
5554 Lobos Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5554 Lobos Court pet-friendly?
No, 5554 Lobos Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5554 Lobos Court offer parking?
Yes, 5554 Lobos Court offers parking.
Does 5554 Lobos Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5554 Lobos Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5554 Lobos Court have a pool?
No, 5554 Lobos Court does not have a pool.
Does 5554 Lobos Court have accessible units?
No, 5554 Lobos Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5554 Lobos Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5554 Lobos Court has units with dishwashers.

