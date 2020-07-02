All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5508 Post Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5508 Post Ridge Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

5508 Post Ridge Drive

5508 Post Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5508 Post Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Ridgeview Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Lease Property! Well maintained brick home with smart home capabilities. Ready for move-in by January. Split bedrooms. Open floor plan with gas log fireplace gives this home a spacious, warm and inviting feeling and great for those family gatherings. Master bedroom features a sitting area and MB features dual sinks, separate shower and walk-in closet. Formal dining area could be used as another living area and study could be used as 4th bdrm. Large Game room has endless possibilities. Privacy fenced backyard and pet friendly. Near to major highway, Chisholm toll road, shopping and Hospital

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 Post Ridge Drive have any available units?
5508 Post Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5508 Post Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5508 Post Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 Post Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Post Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Post Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5508 Post Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5508 Post Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5508 Post Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5508 Post Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 Post Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Post Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5508 Post Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5508 Post Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5508 Post Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Post Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5508 Post Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University