5508 Post Ridge Drive

Great Lease Property! Well maintained brick home with smart home capabilities. Ready for move-in by January. Split bedrooms. Open floor plan with gas log fireplace gives this home a spacious, warm and inviting feeling and great for those family gatherings. Master bedroom features a sitting area and MB features dual sinks, separate shower and walk-in closet. Formal dining area could be used as another living area and study could be used as 4th bdrm. Large Game room has endless possibilities. Privacy fenced backyard and pet friendly. Near to major highway, Chisholm toll road, shopping and Hospital