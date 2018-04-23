5505 Camarillo Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Incredible 5 bedroom home located in Vineyards at Heritage, perfect for a large family! Gorgeous new wood floors throughout entire first floor, with carpet on the second. Open concept floor plan with 2 living rooms and 2 dining rooms. Spacious kitchen with clean white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile back splash and pretty pendant lighting. Relax in the master suite, located on the second floor, featuring dual sinks, tavertine countertops, framed mirrors and decorative tile in the shower. This well-maintained home offers lots of great storage and a backyard that backs up to a greenbelt for extra privacy. Come view this lovely home today!