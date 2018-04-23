All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:57 AM

5505 Camarillo Drive

5505 Camarillo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Camarillo Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Vineyards At Heritage

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Incredible 5 bedroom home located in Vineyards at Heritage, perfect for a large family! Gorgeous new wood floors throughout entire first floor, with carpet on the second. Open concept floor plan with 2 living rooms and 2 dining rooms. Spacious kitchen with clean white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile back splash and pretty pendant lighting. Relax in the master suite, located on the second floor, featuring dual sinks, tavertine countertops, framed mirrors and decorative tile in the shower. This well-maintained home offers lots of great storage and a backyard that backs up to a greenbelt for extra privacy. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Camarillo Drive have any available units?
5505 Camarillo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5505 Camarillo Drive have?
Some of 5505 Camarillo Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Camarillo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Camarillo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Camarillo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5505 Camarillo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5505 Camarillo Drive offer parking?
No, 5505 Camarillo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5505 Camarillo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Camarillo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Camarillo Drive have a pool?
No, 5505 Camarillo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Camarillo Drive have accessible units?
No, 5505 Camarillo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Camarillo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 Camarillo Drive has units with dishwashers.

