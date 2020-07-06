5503 Sam Calloway Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely remodeled home. Fabulous indoor outdoor paint job, sparkling new bathrooms , beautiful landscaping ! Original hardwood floors refurbished last month. Thriving Fort Worth neighborhood with tremendously excellent Neighbors!. Very short walk/jog/bike to Trinity Trails on the Trinity River. Only 10 minutes from West 7th, Lockheed Martin, highways 820 and I-30 ,NAS Joint Reserve Base. $1,700 per month with a $1700 deposit. Responsible and responsive landlords using Avail software. References available.