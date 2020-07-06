All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5503 Sam Calloway Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5503 Sam Calloway Rd
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:04 AM

5503 Sam Calloway Rd

5503 Sam Calloway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5503 Sam Calloway Road, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled home. Fabulous indoor outdoor paint job, sparkling new bathrooms , beautiful landscaping ! Original hardwood floors refurbished last month. Thriving Fort Worth neighborhood with tremendously excellent Neighbors!. Very short walk/jog/bike to Trinity Trails on the Trinity River. Only 10 minutes from West 7th, Lockheed Martin, highways 820 and I-30 ,NAS Joint Reserve Base. $1,700 per month with a $1700 deposit. Responsible and responsive landlords using Avail software. References available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Sam Calloway Rd have any available units?
5503 Sam Calloway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 Sam Calloway Rd have?
Some of 5503 Sam Calloway Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Sam Calloway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Sam Calloway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Sam Calloway Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 Sam Calloway Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5503 Sam Calloway Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5503 Sam Calloway Rd offers parking.
Does 5503 Sam Calloway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Sam Calloway Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Sam Calloway Rd have a pool?
No, 5503 Sam Calloway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Sam Calloway Rd have accessible units?
No, 5503 Sam Calloway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Sam Calloway Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5503 Sam Calloway Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University