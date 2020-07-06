5503 Sam Calloway Rd

Amenities
Completely remodeled home. Fabulous indoor outdoor paint job, sparkling new bathrooms , beautiful landscaping ! Original hardwood floors refurbished last month. Thriving Fort Worth neighborhood with tremendously excellent Neighbors!. Very short walk/jog/bike to Trinity Trails on the Trinity River. Only 10 minutes from West 7th, Lockheed Martin, highways 820 and I-30 ,NAS Joint Reserve Base. $1,700 per month with a $1700 deposit. Responsible and responsive landlords using Avail software. References available.