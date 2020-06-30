5501 Milford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Newly upgraded 3 bedrooms home in a quiet neighborhood. Minutes away from the top ranking schools. Upgraded laminate floor in all common area and two bedrooms downstairs. All bathrooms updated with granite counter top. Open layout with elegant design, high ceiling, large family room, formal dinning and so much more. Granite counters and black appliances in kitchen. Spacious master & master bath on first floor with large closet. Upstairs has enormous game room and loft area overlooking first floor living area. Large backyard with concrete floor and wood covered patio. Credit at least 650, monthly income at least 3 times the rent. No section 8. Pets require owner approval. Pet deposit is based on pet size & type.