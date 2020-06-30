All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5501 Milford Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Newly upgraded 3 bedrooms home in a quiet neighborhood. Minutes away from the top ranking schools. Upgraded laminate floor in all common area and two bedrooms downstairs. All bathrooms updated with granite counter top. Open layout with elegant design, high ceiling, large family room, formal dinning and so much more. Granite counters and black appliances in kitchen. Spacious master & master bath on first floor with large closet. Upstairs has enormous game room and loft area overlooking first floor living area. Large backyard with concrete floor and wood covered patio. Credit at least 650, monthly income at least 3 times the rent. No section 8. Pets require owner approval. Pet deposit is based on pet size & type.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Milford Drive have any available units?
5501 Milford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 Milford Drive have?
Some of 5501 Milford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Milford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Milford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Milford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 Milford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5501 Milford Drive offer parking?
No, 5501 Milford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5501 Milford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Milford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Milford Drive have a pool?
No, 5501 Milford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Milford Drive have accessible units?
No, 5501 Milford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Milford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Milford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

